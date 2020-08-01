“Taking on COVID and Comorbidity” is the subject of the Living Well in Bell series, and it will be taught by Dr. Patrick Sulak.
Sulak is a gynecologist at Baylor Scott & White Health and is founder of Living Well Aware.
The series was formerly done live but, because of the virus, will start at 6:30 p.m. Monday on YouTube Live, according to Sherri Woytek, executive director of the Temple Community Clinic.
The free monthly health education series can help address issues that address many areas of daily life — physical, emotional, social, spiritual and financial health. Speakers will include doctors, police officers, banks, community leaders and more because many things impact lives every day, Woytek said.
Sulak will talk about six things to do now that can up immunity against the virus and lower the risks of all chronic diseases.
Questions and comments will be accepted through a live text feed.
“No one is immune to the impact of this pandemic,” Sulak previously told the Telegram, saying the goal is to be positive in the middle of turmoil.
She recommends “boosting the immune system with exercise and a healthy diet” to be prepared for pandemics.
Comorbidity’s definitions are varied, but the Annals of Family Medicine says it’s associated with worse health outcomes, more complex clinical management and increased health care costs.
To access the video search for Temple Community Clinic in YouTube.
Living Well in Bell is free and open to any community members and no advance registration is needed.
Anyone that has questions may email LWIB@TempleCommunityClinic.org or call 254-771-3374.