Chat with a cop over coffee.
The Temple Police Department invites residents to grab a cup of coffee and meet with their local officers during Coffee with a Cop event on Sept. 28.
The event will be from 7-9 a.m. at Bethel Independent Methodist Church, 707 S. 22nd St.
The coffee event allows residents to meet with police officers in an informal setting that allows them to ask questions or share concerns about the city or department, the city said in a news release.
“The goal is to build strong relationships with our residents that will hopefully result in positive interactions with officers,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said in the release. “We’d love to hear from them and see if there is something we can do to make our community safe.”
The department previously held two coffee events this year at Bella Blue Cafe.