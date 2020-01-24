SALADO — A Freightliner driver was hit outside his tractor-trailer as he tried to warn drivers about a crash, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said Friday.
The driver’s 18-wheeler was hit three times early Thursday morning.
A 1997 Freightliner partially blocked the inside lane just after 2 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35 near the 280 mile marker — about two miles south of Salado — after a minor crash.
Another 18-wheeler hit the Freightliner and didn’t stop, Washko said.
The Freightliner’s driver got out of his truck to warn other drivers about the crash. That’s when he was hit by a 2010 Toyota passenger car driven by a 45-year-old Austin man. The Freightliner was hit again by the Austin driver, Washko said.
The Austin driver said heavy fog in the area interfered with his ability to see.
The Freightliner’s driver was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple to be treated for injuries, Washko said.
The DPS got the call for the crash at about 2:30 a.m.
“Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to reduce speed, have headlamps on low beam, and increase the traveling distance between you and the vehicle in front of you when driving in inclement weather,” Washko said.