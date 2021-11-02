Bartlett ISD will not undergo a series of district-wide improvements after voters declined a $20 million bond proposal by seven votes on Tuesday — a package that was projected to increase the district’s tax rate by 22 cents per $100 of taxable home value
Although Bartlett ISD Superintendent Teddy Clevenger was hopeful the district’s proposition would pass, only 48 percent of the 157 ballots cast were in favor of the $20 million bond, according to unofficial results from Bell, Milam and Williamson counties
Proposed projects included campus renovations, a new agricultural facility, a new football field and track, a new press box and a new vocational technology building, according to Bartlett ISD.
However, Clevenger previously emphasized how some of the proposed projects — such as campus renovations — would have been in response to capacity concerns and deteriorating foundations.
“We have two classrooms on the very end of our middle school that are falling into the ground,” he said. “When they fell in, a pipe burst causing a big water leak … and it’s gotten to the point now, where the door jams are severely out of kilter and ceiling tiles are falling from the ceiling.”
These worsening foundational slab issues also are present at Bartlett High School.
“There’s a crack, from the roof to the slab, that’s about 2 inches across,” Clevenger said. “It goes all the way through four classrooms, through a teacher’s lounge and through the principal’s office … so I would say the whole north side of the high school is falling into the ground.”
Although the $20 million bond was partially planned to address safety issues related to these foundational slab issues, campus additions in response to growth-related concerns were also staged.
“We try to keep our elementary classroom numbers 15 and below, which is pretty good,” Clevenger said. “But if we wanted to hire a teacher to keep those class sizes small, we don’t have another classroom.”