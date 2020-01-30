BELTON — Fourth-grade teacher Robyn Jackson told her students to gather around her on the colorful carpet in front of her classroom’s whiteboard.
Thursday’s mid-morning lesson was about the Holocaust. Jackson’s 16 students at Southwest Elementary have been learning about the horrific event as part of Holocaust Remembrance Week.
“Holocaust Remembrance Week is a state mandate this year for the first time,” Chris Lemley, Belton Independent School District’s social studies coordinator, said, referring to a new law that Gov. Greg Abbott signed last summer. “The only thing we are required to do is provide meaningful, age-appropriate instruction. Our district perspective on social studies is that history should be a lens to interrogate our own values and clarify those values and then create an actionable piece at the end of that.
Jackson read the historical fiction children’s book “The Butterfly.” It is about the Nazi occupation of France and a family’s efforts to hide a Jewish family in their basement.
“This will give you some more insight into what we talked about yesterday — the Holocaust,” Jackson said.
The social studies teacher read passage after passage and showed her students the drawings inside the book before flipping the page.
At one point in the book, the main character, Monique, discovers that her mother is helping hide a Jewish family. Jackson stopped reading. She stressed an important point to her fourth-graders.
“Even though they could be caught, they helped,” Jackson said. “Even though things might be risky it is important to stand up for people who need it.”
That was a recurring point Jackson made to her students. After she finished reading the story to the class, she asked her students what they would do if they saw someone getting bullied for their appearance or the way they talked.
“What would you do?” she asked. “If you were in that situation — and if we’re honest, we’re in fourth grade, we’ve all been in that situation before — what would you do? Would you take the risk to stand up for that person? Or would you join in with the other people making fun of them?”
Students sat and pondered the question. Jackson told students that if they had an answer and wanted to share to put their hand on their head. She called on Mya Munoz first.
“I would take the risk to help them,” Mya said.
“What would that look like?” Jackson asked the student. Mya said she would tell the other people to stop it and say it’s not fair or right to pick on a person.
“Max, what would you do?” the teacher said, calling on Max Garceran, who sat with his hand on his head.
“Take the risk,” he said, with Jackson asking him for how he would approach that situation. Max paused.
“It’s OK if you don’t know. You might get up there and stuff starts coming out of your mouth,” Jackson said, explaining that sometimes the right thing to say strikes you in the moment.
Jackson did point out one thing her students should not do when they stand up for someone in need.
“Now, taking the risk, does that mean I’m going to start beating up the other three? No,” she said as her students echoed her elongated no. “Another thing you can do once you stand up for them is to find an adult and make sure that an adult is aware.”
Lemley, Belton ISD’s social studies coordinator, said Jackon accomplished an important lesson Thursday: Having students understand their values in the context of history and when to act on those values when needed.
“I thought one of the great things Miss Jackson did continuously throughout that lesson was she was always asking the bigger question — which is what do we do know? Now that we that we know what we believe, what are we going to do?” Lemley said, after watching the lesson. “I was really impressed with the way she was able to spiral back in that actionable piece.”