Parts of Bell County turned into a white and windy wonderland early Thursday morning, with the first glimpse of snow this winter.
A cold front that made it into Temple Wednesday night dropped the temperatures low enough for residents to get a slight dusting of snow at about midnight Thursday. While children didn’t get off from school, many parents did share photos of their family having fun in the snow over social media.
Meteorologist Jean Hernandez with the National Weather Service said that while snow is not common in the region, it is not uncommon for the area to see the occasional snowfall this time of year.
Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said that there were no major accidents or problems reported in the city over the night. She also said all the bridges and overpasses had been sanded as previously planned by the city.
“No major incidents that I am aware of on city streets or with city utilities or buildings,” Simmons said. “That’s pretty good considering we had sudden snow pop up that wasn’t originally forecasted. We were initially told by NWS to only expect sleet.”
The National Weather Service said Morgan’s Point received the most snow with half an inch. Nolanville was second with three-tenths of an inch, followed up by Temple, which only received one-tenth of an inch.
Temple resident Christopher Beedy shared a photo of a snowman that he built in his front yard, complete with a scarf, top hat and a carrot nose. Beedy said that this was the first time in 10 years that he has been able to build a snowman.
Fellow Temple resident Amber Ramirez posted a photo of her dog Rocko on social media enjoying his first experience with snow.
“Rocko wasn’t to sure about it (at first),” Ramirez said in her Facebook post. “But then he loved it and kept trying to eat the snow.”