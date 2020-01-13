A Temple man allegedly kicked open the door to a residence Friday afternoon.
Arrested was 37-year-old Donald Marquis Whiteley.
He was in the Bell County Jail on Monday, held on bonds that totaled $12,000 and were set by Bell County Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey. The charges included a writ of attachment and burglary of a habitation intending other felony, a first-degree felony charge.
Temple Police officers were sent at about 2:40 p.m. to investigate an armed subject call in the 100 block of South 12th Street. The man had a gun, officers were told, spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
An SUV was parked in the alley behind the residence, and the driver drove away quickly before he crashed the vehicle into shrubbery. Officers arrested the man, who was identified as Whiteley.
A handgun was found under the seat in Whiteley’s vehicle.
A check for any criminal history for Whiteley found he had an active warrant for child support. He was also charged with burglary of a habitation and felon in possession of firearm, according to Weems.
Whiteley also goes by Lil-D, Cowboy and D, according to Bell County Jail records.