Special education teacher Heather Stewart’s students will not be able to read to stuffed animals when school starts on Tuesday, but it’s for the best.
Stewart, who teaches at Sparta Elementary in Belton, had to take the cuddly creatures home. Her fellow Sparta Elementary teacher, Kori Fitzner, who teaches third-graders, also has taken home some fabric-based items, such as her storage cubes.
They are some of the necessary changes the teachers made to their classrooms to ensure COVID-19 does not spread to their students when they return to school.
“We still have plenty of stuff in here. When you think about it, everything has a hard surface so everything can be wiped down in some way, shape or form,” Stewart said.
It’s all about getting back to basics for Fitzner.
“What do I absolutely need to have in the classroom?” Fitzner said. “Everything extraneous has gone home. That way I have as much space for my kids as possible.”
Fitzner and Stewart are just two of the hundreds of teachers preparing for Tuesday — the first day of school and the return of in-person classes since March.
The Texas Education Agency has some basic requirements for all districts, such as offering students and their families the option to choose either in-person classes or remote learning and mandating students older than 10 wear a mask.
School districts all have varying coronavirus response plans, such as Temple and Belton school districts having students wear masks when they cannot social distance.
Around 60 percent of parents in the Temple and Belton independent school districts have decided to send their children back to school for in-person classes, according to the districts.
However, Salado ISD is expecting closer to 86 percent of its students to be on campus receiving face-to-face instruction.
“It’s going to be a different year, but we’re going to make it just as good as any other year for them. We’re going to make sure that they get a good education,” Temple High School Principal Jason Mayo said. “We’re going to meet (students’) needs, and we’re going to give them 100 percent because they deserve that. We want to make sure all kids are successful, so looking forward to it.”
‘We’re going to have obstacles’
Belton and Salado ISDs will start off the school year under a hybrid system in which students — whose families have opted into face-to-face instruction — will attend classes physically and virtually. Salado High School will operate under a hybrid model for the first four weeks of the academic school year, while Belton ISD will do it through Oct. 2.
“What we did was we split our high school student enrollment in half based on ID numbers,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said. “So if a student has an even-numbered identification number they’re going to be attending school on even-numbered (calendar) days, while the students with odd-numbered identification numbers are going to attend on odd-numbered (calendar) days.”
Novotny said Salado ISD plans to have every student who elected to attend classes in person on campus on Oct. 5.
Temple ISD went in a different direction: Students enrolled for face-to-face instruction will be on campus five days a week.
“We have worked diligently with our local health authorities to create the safest learning environment possible but this carries a shared responsibility from all of us,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said Thursday. “Families and students will be expected to follow the safety protocols. TISD wants nothing more than to preserve this (in-person) option for our families, and I am confident that if we all do our part we will experience the school that we have imagined it.’
Ott also stressed how remote learners need to practice learning into their respective learning management systems to help ensure this school year begins smoothly.
“Remote learners need to make sure that they get their passwords,” he said. “I’ve learned from other school district superintendents — whether they started remotely or all in person — is that one of the biggest help desk issues dealt with is student passwords. I would encourage parents to sit down with their student and ask them to log in right in front of them … to verify that they have it correct. I think that’s important.”
Belton ISD elementary and middle school students will be in school four days a week while high schoolers will attend physical classes two days a week. The remaining weekdays will be spent learning from home, with Wednesdays as a district-wide deep clean and disinfection day.
High school students in Belton ISD will be on a block schedule for the entire 2020-21 school year. They will be divided into two groups based on their last name that will alternate when they attend in-person instruction.
“Students continue to take the same number of classes, however, there are fewer classes in a single day. This will allow students to manage five rather than eight classes a day and will reduce transitions in the hallways,” Deanna Lovesmith, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, previously said.
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said teachers and administrators will have to make the best of the situation — and keep the focus on the students who come through their doors.
“Yes, we’re going to have speed bumps. Yes, we’re going to have obstacles,” Smith said. “We’re going to have detours along the way this year — we all know that. But we also have the ability to make things great.”
Sick? Stay home
School districts are asking that students be screened for signs of COVID-19 before going to school.
Symptoms include a fever; chills; cough; fatigue; body and muscle aches; joint pain; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea; vomiting; diarrhea; nasal congestion; loss of taste and smell.
Lake Belton High School Principal Jill Ross said her staff will reassure and emphasize to students that if they feel sick, they should stay home. She said students can still engage with their school work from home through remote learning.
Students will use applications, such as Google Classroom and Schoology, to keep track of their assignments. That, administrators said, will make a transition to remote learning easier if the spread of the coronavirus worsens locally.
‘It’s going to be different’
Inside schools, administrators have put markers on the floor to remind students to stay 6 feet apart and put arrows to tell students to go in a certain direction while walking around their campus.
“The high school has actually gone and mapped out all of their hallways. I think there’s one or two hallways that they didn’t map out, but they made them all one way,” Ott said. “There’s everything from signs to arrows to make sure students are following directions.”
While students are expected to wear masks, districts plan to give them time to take them off. Teachers have designated spaces where students are socially distant and can take off their facial covering for a breather.
“I have a kid … (who) wants to be a doctor and nurse so let’s be a doctor and a nurse,” Stewart said, explaining how she plans to encourage her special education students to wear their masks during class. “Other kids, it may be that we get to put a sticker on the mask and we change it out every day. You know just different things that help them to realize that the mask isn’t that bad of a thing.”
Districts are stressing the importance of keeping up with hand hygiene. Portable hand washing stations have been placed throughout schools.
“The expectation is that students will either wash their hands when they come into the building at the beginning of the day or use hand sanitizer,” Ross said. “We do believe washing your hands with soap is the right thing to do, but sometimes there’s not enough space to wash your hands so we have hand sanitizer.”
The Temple High principal said the changes will take time for students and staff to learn.
“We understand kids will probably not understand the whole concept at first, but after a few days I think we’ll get probably 100 percent compliance,” Mayo said. “Teachers and administrators will be out in the hall just to help the students out. We know it’s going to be something different for them. We’ll be patient with them and help make sure they understand what’s expected.”
‘It’s been 185 days’
Novotny said he is optimistic about his district’s chances of slowing the spread of COVID-19, and alluded to Salado ISD’s success during summer strengthening and conditioning camps.
“I am very optimistic for the upcoming year, since we’ve taken all of the precautions we can,” he said. “I’m very optimistic that we’re going to keep (the spread) under control. We have no active cases right now, and all summer long we’ve been doing strengthening and conditioning camps four days a week with hundreds of kids. None of them have gotten it during these summer activities.”
Mayo has been counting the days since students last roamed the halls of Temple High School.
“It’s been 185 days, I’ve done the counting,” he said. “I’m excited to have them back, looking forward to it.”
Stewart is looking forward to finally seeing her students, too.
“I have missed them,” she said. “We got to see a couple of them as they picked up their devices. It was really good to see them in person, talk to them and see their smiling faces. Even if it’s behind a mask, I know that they’re smiling.”