East Bell County will have a new constable starting Wednesday.
The Bell County Commissioners Court — which met via video conference in their first all-online meeting — unanimously agreed Monday to appoint Devin Rosenthal to succeed the retiring Precinct 3 Constable Thomas Prado, whose final day is Tuesday.
“Commissioners, I think you’re all aware we received retirement notification from Constable Prado a week or two ago. This simply puts in place an appointment to fill an unexpired term,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.
Rosenthal, a Republican, has worked as a deputy for the Precinct 3 Constable’s office for 13 years. He secured his party’s nomination for Precinct 3 Constable earlier this month. Rosenthal, 48, is unopposed in the Nov. 3 election.
Precinct 3 covers Temple, Troy, Little River-Academy and northeast Bell County.
“I know the job,” Rosenthal previously told the Telegram.
As constable, Rosenthal plans to build upon Prado’s successes, such as continuing to improve technology and restructuring records.
“I would like to continue those efforts to use technology to streamline the process,” Rosenthal said. “Hopefully, get a little quicker turnaround for our civil process to keep the courts moving smoothly, (and) continue the training for all of our officers.”
Prado’s current term ends Dec 31. However, Rosenthal will serve the remaining nine months of Prado’s term.
“After speaking to Deputy Constable Rosenthal, he is excited and more than willing to take this on,” said Commissioner Bill Schumann, whose Precinct 3 overlaps with the constable’s area.
Prado, a Republican first elected in 2008, told the Telegram last summer about his plans to not seek a fourth term in this year’s election.
“I’ve been serving this community for a long time,” said Prado, who has worked in law enforcement for 25 years. “Me and my wife talked about it, it’s just time to retire. I love Bell County. The citizens of Bell County are great people.”
Rosenthal is originally from Wisconsin, and moved to Bell County in 1994 when the Army stationed him at Fort Hood.
Rosenthal will earn an annual salary of $65,008.
A constable is a peace officer and is the chief process server of the precinct’s justice of the peace court, according to the Texas Association of Counties. They serve subpoenas to witnesses, act as bailiffs, execute judgments and serve papers. Additionally, they can perform patrol functions and help the Sheriff’s Department when asked.