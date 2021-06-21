BELTON — As jail bed space continues to be scarce, both in Bell County and around the state, commissioners revised an existing agreement Monday.
The agreement, unanimously approved by the Commissioners Court, is between the county and Burnet County to allow a set number of inmates to be held at the jail. In the agreement, Burnet County jail will set aside 168 spaces — 144 male and 24 female — for the county to fill.
Previously the two counties did have another agreement, which allowed inmate housing only when space was available instead of a set number.
Bell County Jail Administrator Shane Sowell said the extra space is needed as the jail continues to be over its preferred capacity of 925 inmates regularly.
“We will not have a problem keeping this contract filled, the numbers just keep on growing,” Sowell said. “We got up to 1,191 (inmates) this weekend for the total so I would ask commissioners to move forward on this.”
Bell County now has six total agreements for bed space with Limestone, Milam, Williamson, McLennan, Comal and Burnett Counties.
The new agreement with Burnet County will allow inmates to be kept at that county’s jail at a rate of $55 a day per person. This is a $10 a day savings for Bell County as the Burnet jail normally charges $65 a day for inmates housed at the facility.
Sowell said the county will move its female prisoners from McLennan County to Burnet County now since the rate per day in McLennan is $85.
County officials previously said that they estimate spending about $2 million this fiscal year just to hold inmates outside of the county.
Even with the additional space in Burnet, commissioners and jail staff are looking to expand the amount of space that can be called upon to house inmates.
Sowell said he is currently looking to make an agreement with Kaufman County, east of Dallas, but moving inmates between the jails would take about three hours each way. He said in the future the county might also be able to get more space for inmates at the Burnet jail as its agreements with other counties end.
“It it seems to me that the sweet spot from a management standpoint, for staff safety, inmate safety and everything else, is going to be around that 900 (inmate) number,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said. “So from my standpoint, I encourage you to continue to look for additional bed space.”
Bell County is currently in the process of designing and constructing an expansion to its jail, but it still will be several years before it is completed, officials said.