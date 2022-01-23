Two area students have won state choir and band honors.
Lake Belton High School sophomore Erin Hankins is the school’s first student to receive state choir recognition with her placement in the Small School Choir All-State Mixed Choir.
“I was overjoyed but not surprised to see that Erin made the choir,” Terrance Livingston, LBH head choir director, said in a news release. “She has spent many hours dedicating herself to excellence in her music and sight-reading skills. Her hard work is what got her here. I am very proud.”
Sydney Orlowski, a member of the Eagles Wings Home-school Band, will perform with the Texas All-State Band at the the 2022 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention Feb. 12 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio.
Sydney was chosen for the honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at district, region, and area levels. Sydney is a student of Katie Kelley and plays in a home-school band under the direction of Amanda Duggan.
This is Sydney’s second time to perform as a member of a TMEA All-State organization.