Pretty soon, bats will be swinging and balls will be flying in grassy diamonds across the city as baseball season opens. Baseball wasn’t born in Texas, but the game got here as soon as it could.
Temple’s Railroad and Heritage Museum has given the rites of summer an early boost with a traveling photo exhibit “The 521 All-Stars: A Championship Story of Baseball and Community” accompanied by a video “Only the Ball Was White,” on view until March 27.
Lurking behind the images is the under-told and often underappreciated story of African-Americans and the love of baseball.
Yeah sure, football is fine for tailgating, but baseball holds a special appeal for fans in the stands. Maybe because Texas’ open prairies have sunshine mostly year-round, maybe because Abner Doubleday spent some time here, maybe because the legendary founder of the Negro leagues and a Hall of Famer is a bona-fide Central Texan — maybe because of all of this that Texas can’t shake diamond fever.
They’re all part of baseball’s hits and myths — the lure and lore of pop flies lobbed in grassy fields.
The Railroad and Heritage Museum’s display honors a special connection to Negro baseball with the 2010 postage stamp honoring Andrew “Rube” Foster (1879-1930), born in Calvert who formed the national Negro League.
At just 17, Foster began his barnstorming career with the traveling Waco Yellow Jackets, who made frequent forays to Temple to meet local black teams. By 1902 his abilities enabled him to move north, where he pitched for some of the foremost black teams of his era, including the Chicago Union Giants and the Philadelphia Giants. In 1903, he won four games of the first of what was called the “Colored World Series.”
Even the white population took notice when black teams took the field — an appreciation of their extraordinary athleticism.
For example, when the Temple Black Cats met Waco’s Yellow Jackets in June 1915, the Temple Daily Telegram reported, “The affair was a spicy game from the very start, and not until the shutters when down in the ninth was it known who would leave the park the victor.” The Jackets stung the Cats in defeat, but throughout their 10-game series, the Cats had clawed their way to eight victories.
Except for smatterings of mentions in the white-owned local presses of the day, little is known about black minor league and semiprofessional baseball in Texas. These remarkable achievements remain for the most part invisible in contemporary records.
“Unfortunately, the major newspapers of the day, whose archives are readily available, carried little information about black ballgames or their organization, and the black newspapers have little or no archives chronicling the early years of organized black baseball,” said Mark Presswood, Fort Worth baseball historian.
What is certain from the brief news clips, white patrons attended black ballgames because of the players’ remarkable skills. The Lampasas Record in 1904 urged all townsfolk to attend a black game for the sheer enjoyment of it all.
Credit Foster’s entrepreneurial approach to the game to attract crowds.
After an illustrious playing career in Texas and in northern-based black clubs Foster became a baseball manager and businessman, drawing from his extensive knowledge of the best players.
Foster recruited another Wacoan, pitcher Andrew Lewis “Andy” Cooper (1896-1941), for the Chicago American Giants in 1920, the same year as the formation of the first Negro National League. Cooper had a standout career for Waco’s Black Navigators before donning flannels for Foster’s teams. He would be considered one of the greatest pitchers in Negro Leagues history.
Foster made sure his team enjoyed the fruits of their labors. He arranged travel in private Pullman cars as they barnstormed stadiums. Unheard of for the time, Foster and his team held celebrity status in black America and were followed avidly through nationally circulated black newspapers — even garnering reluctant praise from the white press. The Temple Telegram regularly provided updates of Foster’s exploits as well as accounts of the Temple Black Cats, who piled remarkable win records.
Which leads to baseball’s great myth about Abner Doubleday (1819–1893) “inventing” baseball. That was debunked in 1942 by a New York sports historian, who traced the game back to 17th century England.
The Doubleday myth is actually a whiffed ball.
Allegedly, Doubleday, then a major general stationed with the Union Army in Galveston after the Civil War, introduced the first game in Texas in 1867. It was a regulation game played by Union troops on Washington’s birthday.
Sports historian John M. Carroll at Lamar State University doubts that myth, too. The largest city in Texas until 1900, Galveston was a cosmopolitan seaport with worldwide influences. Carroll found accounts much earlier of games of “town ball” played with three bases in the diamond and with a pitcher and catcher.
The bat was flat, like a cricket bat; the ball was rubber. “If the batter struck the ball a square lick, it would bounce and skim over the rich green Bermuda grass field for a block or more,” Carroll recounted from an early newspaper. So “town ball” may have had roots in the English game of cricket, but it was a different game.
Carroll said, “The Galveston Ball Club was already in existence and was holding regular practice prior to Doubleday’s arrival to Galveston.”
Another whiff at the myth.
“The Galveston Daily News, a formerly pro-Confederate paper, made no mention of Washington’s birthday” that year, he added.
What is certain, as early as 1868 Houston newspapers reported that the all-black “Six-Shooter Jims” would play against “any other colored club in the state.” A black club in the 1880s, called the Flyaways, were so proficient that players challenged all clubs — white or black.
The integration of baseball in the late 1940s tolled the eventual death knell for black leagues. Bigger and better offers flowed from the well-monied white clubs.