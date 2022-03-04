What once was a bustling bus station for travelers coming to and from Temple is now an empty building as the Greyhound bus station on 20 S. Fifth St. closed its doors Thursday.
“We closed it because it wasn’t paying off,” bus station manager Tim Hancock, a Trailways franchiser, said. “It was costing us too much to stay open. The ridership went away. We stopped getting charters.”
Hancock said the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on his business as the coronavirus hampered travel throughout the country.
“At one time, we had our share of charters from the Temple area,” Hancock said. “One reason I was keeping it open was because we had that business. For some reason, during COVID-19, they decided not to charter buses from us anymore. It was getting too expensive to keep open.”
When the downtown Temple bus station first opened, Hancock said about 24 buses would come through the station daily. Lately, he said, only two buses would make their way at the station each day.
“We had one in the morning and one in the afternoon,” Hancock said. “When you have a building that size cost eats you up in the summertime. You have to run the air conditioner, gas, water, and electricity costs were terrible.”
The bus station once housed a popular cafeteria for passengers and residents as well. The cafeteria included a mural of the Lake Belton area that still remains at the top of the walls. That space had been used for storage in recent years.
Crystal Booker, senior communities specialist with Dallas-based Greyhound Lines, said Trailways still has a partnership with the company out of Killeen. Greyhound acquired former rival Trailways Inc. in 1987.
For now, Temple residents will have to go to Killeen to get Greyhound service. Hancock said he was searching for a new location to reopen the Temple station.
“We’re looking for a place to re-open it,” said Hancock. “But not at that location. If and when we can find a suitable place, then we will consider coming back. We still go from Killeen to Waco. We just don’t have a place over in Temple to stop in.”