Travis Science Academy student Aaliyah Peoples, 11, is grateful to her Temple ISD community.
On Tuesday, Patrick Arryn Narvaiz, a Temple-based sports agent who goes by the name Patrick Arryn, helped provide 120 students from across the district with a brand new pair of shoes at the Temple ISD Administration Building.
“I’m happy to get a new pair of shoes,” said Aaliyah, who also participates in the Wildcat Mentors program, told the Telegram.
Tuesday marked the fourth year Narvaiz organized the shoe giveaway for children in Temple ISD.
“It’s always a blessing to do,” he said. “I was in a lot of these kids’ situations growing up. My mom was a single mom with four boys, and shoes were always something that we needed around Christmas time.”
With his neighbors willing to always lend him a helping hand as a child, Narvaiz wants to “pay it back.”
“The best part is seeing the smiles on their faces, and knowing that these kids are going to be able to have some comfortable shoes to walk in during their second semester,” Narvaiz, who graduated from Temple High School in 2009, said.
The Temple-based sports agent — who emphasized how these shoe giveaways would not be possible without the community’s support — calls the service NEXT UP.
“The reason why I call it NEXT UP is because these kids are literally our next leaders,” Narvaiz said. “They’re our next nurses and our next doctors, so I think it’s important that we get behind them to make sure that their journey is possible and comfortable.”
Jessie Fisher, who took his grandson to the shoe giveaway, appreciates that mission.
“It’s actually really great that the community is coming together and able to do something for the kids,” he said. “There’s not much that they can do with all of the COVID-19 stuff going on … so any little thing helps right now.”
However, Narvaiz is hopeful the NEXT UP event will grow even larger by next year.
“The pandemic has restricted us ... but next year we’re planning on having a website for donations and a full concert,” he said.
Updates will be posted to his Facebook page at facebook.com/pezo.narvaiz.