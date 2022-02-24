Bell County officials announced Thursday morning that two of its six early voting locations would remain closed all day.
Shay Luedeke, interim elections administrator for the county, said the department closed one of its Killeen voting locations and the site in Harker Heights. He said the sites are ran by the Killeen Independent School District and the city of Harker Heights, which both chose to close on Thursday due to weather conditions.
The closed locations include the location at Jackson Professional Center in Killeen, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive, and the one at Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing in Harker Heights.
The county had previously delayed the opening of voting centers on Thursday until noon due to the weather.
“Our guidance from the Secretary of State’s office has been that if a host facility is closed due to inclement weather, the voting locations within that facility is closed,” Luedeke said. “Fortunately, we have another center in Killeen, along with three other locations around the county.”
The county’s other voting sites include the Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton, the Temple Independent School District Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way in Temple, the Salado Church of Christ, 207 N. Stagecoach in Salado, and the Bell County Annex in Killeen, 304 Priest Drive.
Voters still have until 7 p.m. tonight, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday to vote early for this year’s primary election. Election Day for the primary is on March 1.