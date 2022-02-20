BELTON — The Bell County Cutting Horse Association closed out three days of competition Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center Equine/Livestock Complex.
The show had 111 entries Friday, 187 Saturday and about 115 Sunday, said Cary Sims, association secretary. The American Southwest Texas Cutting Horse Association will have a show here March 5-6, she said. The BCCHA will return March 18-20.
“This is the only show in the state of Texas this weekend, so we had competitors from everywhere — California, Georgia, Mississippi,” she said.
A lot of the riders were here to practice for the Houston Livestock Show that starts Friday, she said.
Quinn Collins of Washington, Texas, was in the stands with his wife, Caroline; their two daughters, Reese, 15, and Mica, 13; and their son, J.W., 10.
“Since I was a kid,” Quinn answered to how long he’s been riding cutting horses.
Caroline said he ranks third in the world in the non-pro class of the National Cutting Horse Association.
“I’m the assistant this year,” she said, although she does ride. “We raise all our own horses.”
Quinn said the family has gone somewhere every weekend this year.
“We were in San Antonio last weekend,” he said. “We’ll be in Houston next weekend.”
As for the girls, he said, Mica is fourth or fifth in the world in junior youth in the NCHA. Reese is about 18th, he said. Both of them placed Saturday.
The boy competed a couple of times and is still learning, his dad said.
“They learn from the horse,” Caroline said. “You let a good horse teach the rider what it feels like. You’ve got to start on a good horse, though.”
The rider has 2.5 minutes to cut out two to three cows, Quinn said. There is no incentive to doing three cows if you can get enough working time out of two cows, he said.
“Your horse needs to know the job,” he said. “You should not be getting in the way of the horse doing his job.”
There are ways the rider can help a horse, he said, such as noticing the horse’s position in relation to the cow. The rider can only use his feet and legs to direct the horse.
Some cows are too listless, he said.
“You want that cow to challenge the horse, but you don’t want it to run you over,” he said.
Cutting horses make for a great family sport, he said.
“Kids can do it, and it’s something you can do your entire life,” he said. “It’s not as hard to ride as you would imagine.”
The “Yellowstone” television series is a new way the public is learning about cutting horses, he said. The show is about ranching in general, but sometimes showcases cutting horses and has “really promoted it” recently, he said.
Quinn had high praise for the Equine/Livestock Complex.
“This facility is probably the best facility in South Texas,” he said. “The air conditioning and the draw of people that come here is not like what we experience at some of the other small cities we go to.”