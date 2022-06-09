The Temple Police Department has detained a suspect following a stabbing, according to a news release from the department.
Officers received a call at 5:40 a.m. Thursday regarding a female stabbing victim with life-threatening injuries at Baylor Scott & White Health.
When officers arrived, they found the suspect in the parking lot of the hospital and detained him.
The incident first occurred in the 400 block of South Seventh Street then the suspect transported the victim to the hospital.
This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.