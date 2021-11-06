About 160 ruckers carried more than 5,000 lbs. of food Saturday morning through downtown Temple for the Rucks on Main march commemorating Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Last year’s ruck netted almost 3,000 lbs. of food, said J.D. McBride, the nonprofit’s vice president.
“One guy has 90 pounds in his rucksack,” he said. “We leave it to people to kind of do their own thing. One was at 59 pounds. Some of the women are probably carrying at least 20-30 lbs.”
Veterans Day is to honor “those who are still with us,” he said, “and those who have served and are no longer with us.”
Angelo Sibille, a U.S. Army Specialist E-4 at Fort Hood, said he was carrying 55 pounds.
“I enjoy rucking,” he said. “I can do 12 miles. That’s the most I have done.”
His mother, Jessica Sibille of Temple said she was carrying 40 pounds. That’s what she carried each time in the two previous Rucks on Main in Temple, she said.
“I hung in there,” she said. “It was hard to start but we finished.”
The organization holds the march twice a year, one near Veterans Day and one near Memorial Day.
Col. Roger Giraud, commander of the First Medical Brigade at Fort Hood, gave the ruckers a pep talk before the march.
“Are you ready to ruck?” he said. “Thank you for participating in an awesome event.”
Veterans Day is just around the corner, he said, “when we honor all those who have served our nation. Thank you for your service to our nation. Thank you who are continuing to serve.”
Veterans Day traces back to Nov. 11, 1918, when Germany and the Allies brought an end to World War I, he said. In 1919 Pres. Woodrow Wilson made it an official holiday, Armistice Day. In 1954, Pres. Dwight Eisenhower replaced it with Veterans Day, Giraud said.
“We’ve got people deployed all over … still serving our national interest, insuring that we have that … freedom as we go to bed every night,” he said. “Always remember why we’re rucking today.”
Wes Albanese, ROM president, recognized the board of directors, volunteers and a long list of sponsors. He had the ruckers line up at the starting line, counted them down from five, and called out: “Ruckers begin!”
The march was led by five mounted riders from Hoofbeats for Heroes, each with a flag — the U.S. flag and the flags of four military branches. After starting the ruck, the riders rode back to the Santa Fe Plaza.
Tiffany Zeitouni, who founded the group in 2017, said it is contracted to run a ranch for the U.S. Army at Fort Hood.
“Our motto is: In Service of Courage,” she said. Their logo is a horse bowing down to the American flag.
“We came here to support our community,” she said. “We help back our military and their families. These are all military children that rode.”
The group’s equestrian team does other presentations, she said.
“We are a leadership-based organization, so we are training our riders how to lead, on and off their horses,” she said. “We want to be able to help other veteran organizations with support.”
Lisle Meeker, logistics director for Operation Feeding Temple, said all of the donated food will go into the Food for Families collection Nov. 19 at Baylor Scott and White Memorial Hospital-Temple.
“We divide it all amongst the four pantries here in Temple,” he said.