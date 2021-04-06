Online STAAR testing was disrupted Tuesday morning after a testing vendor experienced a failure that prevented Central Texas students from accessing assessments.
Temple Independent School District officials said they notified parents of the testing disruption at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The Texas Education Agency sent a correspondence to school districts at 9:39 a.m. stating that “Should the issue persist, they (TEA) will make a determination whether to stop online testing for the day.”
At 10:25 a.m., TEA sent a second communication to school districts informing them that connectivity issues have not been resolved.
“Work is continuing, and an update will be provided no later than 5:00 a.m. tomorrow,” the TEA communication said. “If your students have been able to access the test, they should continue testing. If your students have not been able to access the test, they should be dismissed from testing until the issue has been resolved.”
TISD said in a news release that the testing complications were unacceptable.
“We understand that such complications compromise the integrity of the student assessment process and are not acceptable,” the district said in its news release. “We want to be clear that these issues occurred with the ETS system and not within Temple ISD.
The district said it would provide updates when it receives more information from TEA.