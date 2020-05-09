Mother’s Day is going to be different this year.
The special day is set aside for honoring the women who gave birth to us, nourished us and gave us the courage to set out on our own.
In 2020, the goal is to celebrate these women and at the same time protect them. Women typically live longer than men, and those with very senior moms have had to be creative to honor their mothers and protect them as well from the coronavirus.
Ima Lee Bailey, mother to Sonjanette Crossley, turned 95 in March and the planned birthday celebration at her church was canceled because COVID-19 was making itself known in the community at that time.
Crossley serves on numerous Temple boards and is president of Citizens for Progress.
Bailey is healthy and lives with Crossley’s baby sister in Temple.
“She washes the dishes and she tries to cook and gets around with a walker,” Crossley said.
There are the occasional instances when there’s a delayed response because the information she is trying to recall is not readily available, she said.
Bailey reads the Bible and devotionals every day and the shows she watches on TV are positive and uplifting, Crossley said.
The family members who live in Temple spend a lot of time together and aren’t worried about exposing their mother and grandmother to coronavirus, Crossley said.
Travel has lost its appeal, but Bailey likes to go to church and Bible study. She is a musician and used to play the guitar, piano and trombone, and traveled with evangelists when she was in her 20s. She now plays the tambourine.
On Mother's Day the family will get together, eat a meal and watch something on TV. They also will take virtual tours of places that are available over the Internet.
The relatives who can’t be there will call in.
“She was a secretary and in her 20s when she married my father and she’s amazed by computers,” her daughter said. “She says ‘computers hurt my head.’”
“Bailey is not fond of photos on the phone,” Crossley said. “She wants to hold each picture.”
Bailey’s husband was pastor of First Church of God in Christ until he died. Then Lee Crossley, Sonjanette’s husband, became the pastor. Aadrian Crossley, Sonjanette’s son, is now the pastor and Bailey has served as a counselor to all the congregations throughout the years.
“We want her to know she has value,” Crossley said.
Though the church live streams the service each Sunday, immediate family goes up to the church for the service, where they practice social distancing.
“That’s the only place she goes,” Crossley said. “Her latest doctor’s appointment was virtual and she liked it.”
Though the family is a “touchy and huggy” group, they abstain at visits, she said.
“I want her to see and talk to other people — she needs that,” Crossley said.
Teresa (Chumsri) Mireles
Theresa Mireles lives with her mother, Teresa Mireles, in Little River-Academy.
“We moved to Little River in 1982,” Mireles said.
The family moved from Thailand and her father, Andrew, served in the U.S. Army at Fort Hood.
To celebrate Mother's Day, the two will attend Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple and then return home and make her mother’s favorite Thai dishes.
“She’s my only living parent and I feel it’s necessary to celebrate all the milestones,” said Theresa Mireles, coordinator of community health and wellness programs at the Area Agency on Aging of Central Texas.
The two will hold a Zoom meeting with Mireles’ two sons in Dallas and Arlington, and a niece in Austin.
“They will be able to see all of the food we have prepared,” she said.
Her mother loves to garden and Mireles will give her mom some plants she can plant around her cabin behind the main house. The cabin was something Mireles’ mother wanted after her husband died. She didn’t like to go into the main house because he died there.
“It triggered so many emotions, but we didn’t want to sell the property because my dad loved that house,” Theresa Mireles said.
At 82, her mother grows many of the herbs and vegetables used in Thai cooking, including Thai basil, mint, Thai chili pepper and lemon grass.
“She pulls the jasmine flowers early in the morning and drops it in water,” Mireles said. “The oils from the flower are still fragrant and she drinks the water.”
It’s cleansing and therapeutic.
Teresa Mireles can be pretty critical of the food when she dines at Thai or Chinese restaurants, and has been known to call out the cook and tell him what he’s doing is wrong.
“My mom is so incredibly knowledgeable about health and wellness,” Mireles said. “She’s always on the go, lifting large bags of soil and fertilizer as she works in the garden.”
Theresa Mireles remembers her mother being very generous, even when the family didn’t have much.
The family got hand-me-down toys from the church and her mother would rewrap the gifts in an effort to make the toys look new, she said.
“When we were doing better financially and living in Fort Hood housing she would always give,” Mireles said. “She’d cook for the neighbors.”
Theresa Mireles said she thinks her mother’s example of generosity instilled in her compassion for others.
“I do treasure the memory,” Mireles said.