A local hero is once again being recognized for his deeds more than a year after he helped save the life of a truck driver in Belton.
U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, announced Friday that he awarded the Carnegie Hero Medal to Salado native Allen Sirois last week. Carter presented the medal to Sirois due to his move to save the driver of a truck that had gone up in flames.
The Carnegie Hero Medal is an award from the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, founded by Andrew Carnegie in 1904, which honors those who have risked or given their lives attempting to save others.
“Allen Sirois embodies the word hero,” Carter said. “He ran towards danger and didn’t think twice when someone needed his help. Because of his brave actions, a man is alive and able to be with his family. I was immensely proud to present Allen with the Carnegie Hero Medal for his valiant actions. I can’t think of a more deserving recipient.”
While working in Belton on May 26, 2018, Sirois heard the sound of a crash and saw a concrete truck overturned and in flames on Interstate 35,
Sirois was unable to put out with a fire extinguisher, but made the decision to enter the cab of the truck and pull the driver, Melvin Belcher, out and away from the flames.
“I was raised to help people and when I saw a burning truck on the side of I-35, I knew I had to do something,” Sirois said. “Receiving the Carnegie Hero Award is an honor, but the real reward is knowing that Melvin Belcher survived and he is able to see his granddaughter’s birthday. I appreciate Congressman Carter for presenting the medal to me with my family.”