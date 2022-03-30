High winds and storms overnight may cause problems for firefighters battling the Crittenberg Complex 33,000-acre fire, which started in Fort Hood and moved into neighboring communities.
Juan Hernandez, a Fort Worth-based meteorologist from the National Weather Service, said high winds would hit the area of the fires before showers arrive.
“The winds are going to be out of the south ahead of the storms,” he said. “As the storms move in, they’re going to be out of the west.”
Kiley Moran, Texas A&M Forest Service wildland urban interface coordinator, said the agency would pull firefighters before the weather strikes and would reassess the situation this morning.
“Our containment lines are holding on right now,” he said Tuesday evening. “We do expect a wind shift early to late morning. We believe our containment will hold. Our crews are pulling off the lines (Tuesday) evening. We will have fire units back out (this) morning to check everything.”
Texas A&M Forest Service changed the spelling of the fire from Crittenburg Complex to Crittenberg Complex and said it was 55% contained Tuesday.
Hernandez said severe thunderstorms could happen, but there is a low probability in Central Texas.
“The main threat is going to be strong wind,” he said. “Looks like the greatest severity of storms is going to be into North Texas. There’s a potential for the winds to get up to 60 mph, but the tornado potential is fairly low. The greatest potential is in the north.”
Mary Leathers, spokeswoman for Texas A&M Forest Service, said during a press conference Monday the fire likely would continue to burn for some time.
“This is not going to be a 48-hour fire — this fire is going to last several days if not weeks for resources to be vigilant on it, and control and monitor it,” Leathers said. “We won’t leave this fire, especially with the conditions that Texas is experiencing right now. With that being said, people need to be vigilant out there to do what they can to reduce the fire starts.”
Hernandez said storms are expected to hit the area overnight.
“We’re looking at storm chances arriving at about 2 a.m. or so,” he said. “It’s going to be fairly quick. A lot of the storms should be out of there probably by 5 in the morning. We can’t rule out some additional showers through sunrise. By the time people wake up, everything is going to be to the east.”
Gov. Greg Abbott asked Texas residents to remain vigilant and take proper measures to protect life and property.
“The state of Texas has been working closely with local officials to respond to dangerous conditions created by wildfires and is prepared to respond to any emergencies that may arise with severe weather,” he said in a news release.
For information on how to prepare for severe weather and the threat of wildfires, visit ready.gov/severe-weather and tdem.texas.gov/disasters/2022-march-wildfires.