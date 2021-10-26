Hundreds of Bell County residents flocked to the Central Fire Station Tuesday for the 37th annual Military and First Responder Salute — a four-hour celebration hosted by the Temple Chamber of Commerce in partnership with American Legion Post No. 133 and H-E-B.
Although free to-go lunches replaced the traditional in-person luncheon at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, the Temple Chamber of Commerce was pleased with the turnout.
“This is the second year that we re-imagined this event … but this gave us the opportunity — even through COVID-19 — to be able to honor our military and our first responders,” Kaylee Blumenfeld, an events coordinator for the Temple Chamber of Commerce, said.
Blumenfeld, who emphasized the dedication first responders have repeatedly shown throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, told the Telegram that 3,520 meals were prepared.
“It’s been really good,” she said. “We’ve had a fair amount of people who were just driving by … but we’ve also had a number of sponsors come out and pick up meals. I mean the VA alone picked up 400 meals for their staff, so we’ve had a very big day.”
Temple ISD students were among the volunteers assisting the Temple Chamber of Commerce in preparing and serving the lunches, which consisted of a hamburger, chips, cookie bears and a drink.
“Shout out to the Temple High School Air Force JROTC for partnering with the Temple Chamber of Commerce for the (Military and First Responder Salute),” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby OTT said in a tweet. “I’m proud to see our students serving our heroes.”
Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto said he enjoyed his meal.
“Getting recognized by the community is always appreciated,” Soto said. “We’re out there all the time doing something for them, so it makes us feel good knowing that they recognize and want to do something for us too. Now that we’re not in the heart of COVID-19, it’s been good to see people get back out and participate in events like this again.”