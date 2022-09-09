Drought conditions in Bell County have improved significantly within a week thanks to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures across Central Texas that aided in the retraction.
More good news is on the way: Drought predictions estimate that most of Texas could see improved conditions through the fall — possibly leading to “complete relief,” the National Weather Service said.
Bell County’s drought conditions have subsided after rising in the summer, according to a Thursday update by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Most of Bell County moved from exceptional and extreme drought conditions — the highest and second-highest levels — to moderate drought, the third-highest level. A portion of western Bell is under extreme drought with a silver of the eastern side now under moderate drought, the fourth-highest level.
Last week, the Drought Monitor showed the retraction of a large swatch of exceptional drought, the highest level, in western Bell County, including Fort Hood and Killeen. Parts of northern, eastern and southern Bell County were under extreme drought conditions, the second-highest level and a sliver of far East Bell County improved from extreme drought to severe drought, the third-highest level.
“Over the past week, some areas of North Texas and southern Central Texas have seen complete relief from abnormally dry conditions,” the National Weather Service said in a Twitter post. “Most elsewhere, drought conditions have either stayed the same, decreased somewhat or has been removed (i.e. gone from moderate drought to abnormally dry).”
Drought forecast
The Climate Prediction Center monthly drought outlook for September and the seasonal fall outlook for September through November “both show that the drought conditions in our North and Central Texas counties will either improve or be completely removed!” the Fort Worth office of the National Weather Service said.
The drought turnaround started after 1.45 inches of rain was recorded on Aug. 30, the most precipitation recorded in Temple since late May.
Little rain was recorded during the summer. Just .60 inches of rain occurred in June and no recordable amounts happened in July as temperatures stayed in the triple digits for most of June, July and August. However, the August 2022 rain amounts in Temple totaled 2.54 inches of rain, including Aug. 30-31 and other days with recordable amounts, according to data from weatherspark.com.
A bit more rain was recorded this month. On Sept. 4, .03 inches of rain was recorded in Temple — just shy of the monthly average of .05 inches.
Water levels at both Bell County reservoirs — Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes — continue to drop even after rains were recorded.
Local lakes
Lake Belton was 76.7% full on Friday, down nine feet from its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level, according to data from the Texas Water Development Board.
After recent rains, Lake Belton rose slightly but has dropped slightly since then. Last week, the lake was 77.1% full, according to data from the Texas Water Development Board.
Stillhouse conditions are slightly better. The lake was 77.9% full Friday, down 8.68 feet from its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level. A week ago, Stillhouse was 78.3% full, water data shows.
Several Lake Belton facilities, including some boat ramps, remain closed because of the low water levels. Fully or partially closed parks include Arrowhead Point, Cedar Ridge, McGregor, Owl Creek, Rogers, Westcliff and Temple Lake. At Lake Belton’s north end, the water has receded to show fields of tree stumps that were previously submerged.
Joshua Brown, manager of Lake Belton for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, previously told the Telegram that the Leon River watershed, which feeds the Belton lake, remains stressed from extreme drought conditions to the west. Currently, no water is being released from Lake Proctor, about 100 miles northwest of Temple, in Comanche County.
Lake Proctor was 50.7% full on Saturday, down from 51.2% recorded a month ago.
Weather forecast
A cold front that entered Central Texas this week is keeping temperatures mostly comfortable.
Sunny skies and warm temperatures are forecast for the coming week. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with lows in the high 60s.
Temperatures are expected to rise to 94 by Tuesday and remain steady through next weekend.
No rain is expected over the next seven days, the National Weather Service said.