BELTON — With Memorial Day approaching, a handful of Bell County-area veterans spent their Wednesday afternoon at American Legion Post No. 55 in Belton to customize wooden candleholders that honor and memorialize fallen soldiers.
The annual event was hosted by Help Heal Veterans — an organization that has maintained its decades-long belief that arts and crafts are a time-tested healing tools for post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety.
“The most rewarding part about being involved with Help Heal Veterans is seeing the change in veterans after they have started using our craft kits, because it really is a form of therapy,” Tami Olvera, a craft care specialist with Help Heal Veterans, told the Telegram. “It helps them with PTSD, anxiety and depression, and it gives them a boost of self esteem when they complete something.”
Each year, nearly 1 million kits are produced and shipped from Help Heal Veterans’ headquarters in Winchester, Calif., to community-based arts and craft centers nationwide.
“You go to different local craft stores and all the crafting material has gone up like crazy — even something as simple as paints have doubled in price in the last six months,” Olvera said. “So we give out everything absolutely free. We don’t charge for anything.”
Laura Ruth Wagner, a retired Army nurse, has completed craft kits from Help Heal Veterans for more than 20 years.
“I love doing the kits because with me being disabled and at home, I can go stir crazy without something to do,” the Temple resident said as she applied color to her wooden candleholder. “Here it’s really awesome because they have what is called a storefront, so instead of just a little room at the VA, they have a whole building in Temple where they have classes every week.”
Wagner, who now serves as a Help Heal Veterans volunteer, emphasized the number of friendships she has formed since the first craft kit she received when she lived in Montana.
“We all have something in common here and just a friendship alone could be a lifesaver for a veteran,” she said. “It literally is a lifesaver for me.”
Steve Newman, an Army veteran, also spoke to that sense of camaraderie.
“I moved to Troy in 2007 but I didn’t find out about this place until four or five years ago when my shrink at the VA told me that I should start coming out for the kits,” he said. “But it’s been really cool to be in the room with like-minded people. It’s really helpful and therapeutic sometimes just to be able to have somebody to talk to that understands exactly what you’re feeling or what you went through.”
Newman emphasized how it is a privilege to have a Help Heal Veterans site in Bell County.
“There are a lot of veterans that don’t know this is even available to them,” he said. “So I keep our business cards in my wallet and hand them out to different people that I see at the VA or wherever and tell them that I think they’d benefit from it.”
The Temple facility, which has nearly 200 different kits available, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays at 819 S. Fifth St.