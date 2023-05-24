Help Heal Veterans

Laura Ruth Wagner, a retired Army nurse, builds wooden candleholders to honor and memorialize fallen soldiers during an event on Wednesday at American Legion Post No. 55 in Belton.

 Joel Valley/Telegram

BELTON — With Memorial Day approaching, a handful of Bell County-area veterans spent their Wednesday afternoon at American Legion Post No. 55 in Belton to customize wooden candleholders that honor and memorialize fallen soldiers.

