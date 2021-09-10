A Belton teenager charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle reportedly drove at more than 100 miles per hour to meet a curfew.
Abigail Grace Drake, 17, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a state jail felony. She was released from the Bell County Jail on July 14 after posting a $25,000 bond, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.
On July 12, Deputy Christopher Urubek was on patrol when he spotted a vehicle that his radar equipment clocked at traveling more than 100 mph in a 75-mph zone, according to an arrest affidavit.
He activated the lights and sirens on his patrol vehicle and pursued the speeding vehicle.
The vehicle continued to drive over 100 miles per hour as the deputy reached speeds of over 120 mph “to maintain sight of the offender vehicle,” the affidavit said.
Other vehicles pulled over or stopped on the shoulder as the pursuit continued.
The pursuit continued into McLennan County and then the vehicle crashed in a culvert.
“The driver of the vehicle was identified as Abigail Grace Drake, who stated she did not know why she did not stop the vehicle,” the affidavit said.
A juvenile passenger told the deputy “they were going to be late for curfew so they did not stop the vehicle.”
Evading arrest with a motor vehicle is punishable by up to two years in a state jail and a $10,000 fine.