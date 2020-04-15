A Temple woman and her son were arrested for aggravated assault of a juvenile, Temple police said.
Kelli Jean Biddle, 38, and son Orin Anthony Biddle, 18, were arrested for an assault that reportedly took place the night of Nov. 17, 2019, Temple Police spokesman Chris Christoff said.
Temple Police officers met with the victim at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center. The victim stated he and Orin Biddle were involved in an argument that led to him being struck by a bat.
Kelli Biddle reportedly was on scene and drove her son away from the area in her car, police said.
After an extensive investigation done by the Criminal Investigations Division, warrants were issued for both Orin Biddle and Kelli Biddle. Each was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
Kelli Biddle was in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday, held on a $100,000 bond. Orin Biddle was arrested March 29 and released after a $100,000 bond was posted, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said.