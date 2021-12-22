Only two days remain to sign up for The Ralph Wilson Youth Club Last Night Virtual Gala — the organization’s largest winter fundraiser on New Year’s Eve.
“It’s a great gala with a live band,” Bill DiGaetano, a Ralph Wilson Youth Club board member, said. “We will have a wonderful meal catered by Best Yet Catering out of Waco. Historically, we have 300 people at the gala. Last year, we delivered about 190 meals.”
Traditionally, the Dec. 31 event is held at the McLane Group hangar at the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport in Temple. Last year, the event was virtual due to COVID-19. This year it will be as well.
“That decision was made about 90 days ago,” DiGaetano said. “We have high expenses for this gala, so we were concerned that if we held it in person and didn’t get the attendance this year that we would have a possible loss or not have the net fundraising that we usually do.”
The organization — created by Ralph Wilson Sr. about 60 years ago — offers afterschool and summer athletics, education, and art programs for children in the city.
“We’re not part of the Boy’s and Girl’s Club of America,” DiGaetano said. “This is a private youth club here in Temple. It’s a great place for kids. We take field trips in the summer. We appreciate the commitment of the community for allowing us to serve the kids of Central Texas.”
DiGaetano said people can donate to the group to continue their volunteer work.
Donations can be made at http://rwyckids.org or email DeGaetano at BD.DiGaetano@gmail.com or call him at 254- 760-6982.