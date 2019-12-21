BELTON — Students huddled around an arena set up in a classroom toward the back of the Belton High School Ninth Grade Center.
Small purple, orange and green blocks were scattered and stacked on a gray and blue mat. Towers hovered over the arena.
This was the practice course for a silver robot with black cogs, wheels and wires. The metal and plastic machine was made by the B-Town Engineers — one of three teams in the Belton Robotics Club.
The 11 students who made the robot recently came in first place at a tournament in Austin, earning the excellence award and qualifying for the Vex Robotics Competition’s Texas and national championships.
“I’m hyped,” senior Tyriq Turner said.
The state competition will be in mid-March in Austin. The national championship is slated for early April in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
The goal of the competition is to rake up the greatest number of points.
“You can either push these blocks into your own corners or you can put them in towers. Our robot has the capability to do both,” senior Austin Krueger said. “That’s what led us to our victory last weekend.”
Senior Kristine Simmons, one of the leaders of the B-Town Engineers, stressed strategy is key, too.
“Our strategy throughout it was mainly to go for the lower blocks and either take them and put them in the smaller towers or the medium towers and stacking cubes in the corners,” she said. “That was mainly our focus and priority.”
Senior Grant Ferguson explained that they have two driving periods during competitions: Manual and autonomous.
“On manual, you have your drivers and spotters trying to work together to get the blocks,” said Grant, who helped program the robot. “In your autonomous period, the robot is running solely on its own programming, meaning it’s going all by itself.”
The autonomous period, Austin said, is crucial to winning. It comes at the beginning of the competition and teams can score points that could determine their outcome later in the contest.
Scoring points is not the only goal for the robot trial. Teams have to partner with students from a different high school and work together.
Kristine pointed out that, again, strategy is important when picking a partner team.
“We chose a team that wasn’t so much higher (ranked) up than us, but our bots paired really well,” she said. “When we were doing one thing, like stacking cubes, they could be putting them in towers and getting more points for us to multiple them. It paired out really well when we faced other teams.”
Senior Ricardo Chee-Chong, who drove the robot at the recent tourney in Austin, said figuring out their competition and determining which team could help them win was their main focus.
“Cooperating with other teams is a big part of getting to where we got. It’s also what helped us win the excellence award,” senior Josh Bledsoe, who also co-leads the team, said. “The judges saw us talking with the other teams, encouraging them. There were lots of middle school teams, and we love seeing middle schoolers get involved in this. That’s another thing that helped.”
Looking ahead to the state and national contests, the Belton students know they have their work cut out for them. They’re already thinking through the improvements their robot needs so they can win.
“We want to be able to grab more blocks and stack them faster,” Kristine said. “Over the next couple of weeks, we’re going to stay on our toes, even though we have a break.”
They also plan to work on balancing the robot’s weight. The bot is back heavy so, Ricardo said, they want to add a counter weight.
Students will mingle and find out what challenges other teams have and how they fixed their problems. That, Kristine said, helps their team and robot.
“The competition is not just about winning, but actually learning from each other,” Tyriq said. “What can we improve and what can we help them improve?”