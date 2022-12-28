A Troy motorist faces felony charges after he allegedly drove through an accident scene on Christmas Eve in Temple.
featured
Troy man arrested for driving through Temple accident scene, threatening officers
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- New $1.8M retail center coming to Killeen
- Scattered power outages reported in Temple, Belton, parts of Bell
- Thomas and Freda Doyle, of Temple both died recently
- Mystery lights recorded over Cameron
- After underestimating power demand, Texas electric grid operator gets federal permission to exceed air quality limits
- VeraBank hires Temple executive as part of expansion
- Temple Police search for robbery suspect
- Pam Crow, 82, of Rogers died Thursday
- Freeze inundates Central Texas; thousands affected by scattered power outages
- Central Texas Club News