The Lake Belton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 10377 will hold a small lunch for its members Monday. It will serve hamburgers and hot dogs to its members with a limited capacity due to the coronavirus.
Other local veterans posts, such as VFW Post No. 1820 and American Legion Post No. 133 in Temple, will be limiting their celebrations for Memorial Day due to the virus. VFW Post No. 1820 plans to go out to the Temple Veterans Affairs hospital to take a picture, and Legion Post No. 133 will set out flags in front of its building.