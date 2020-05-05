Shawn Reynolds, a veteran Kansas police administrator, will become Temple’s next police chief, City Manager Brynn Myers announced Tuesday afternoon.
“After a very competitive recruitment, with a number of outstanding candidates, I am pleased to name Shawn Reynolds as the next police chief for the city of Temple,” Myers said in a news release. “Shawn has a stellar record of law enforcement experience and a strong background in all areas of police operations. Shawn is an engaging and visionary servant leader who is the perfect fit for our community.”
Reynolds is very excited the city of Temple has put its faith and trust in him, he said in a phone interview Tuesday evening. He’s listened to some great ideas from the community and the department, and he believes in a team effort.
“I am humbled to have been selected as the police chief for the city of Temple,” Reynolds said. “I look forward to working alongside the hardworking, dedicated and professional men and women of the Temple Police Department, the city of Temple and the Temple community.
“It is a distinct honor to be able to serve and I am looking forward to building strong relationships together,” he said in the city’s news release.
Reynolds was “a clear choice” for Temple, everyone believed after the interview process, Mayor Tim Davis said after the announcement.
Temple Councilwoman Jessica Walker said she was excited that Reynolds accepted the job.
“All three stood out strong, but he was strong and had sharp views on Temple,” Walker said. “I believe we’ll be in good hands. I look forward to meeting him in person.”
A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Reynolds comes to Temple from Olathe, Kan., where he served as deputy chief of police-operations since 2016 and as deputy chief of police-administration from 2014 to 2016.
Reynolds joined the Olathe Police Department in 1996 and held positions of sergeant, lieutenant, captain, detective, undercover operative, field training officer, major and investigations commander. He also served as an officer with the Leavenworth Police Department in 1994-1996.
Reynolds holds a master’s degree in organizational administration with an emphasis in leadership, and a bachelor’s degree in management and human relations from MidAmerica Nazarene University, in Olathe. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
Reynolds is a published author.
Davis thanked Interim Police Chief Jim Tobin for the work he’s done to help the city. “He’s served well and we wish him all the best.”
Walker also thanked Tobin for the way he stepped up and did “an amazing job.”
Tobin led the department after former chief Floyd Mitchell left in October to take the top police job in Lubbock. Two months later, the shooting of Temple resident Michael Dean by former officer Carmen DeCruz prompted community protests of the department’s handling of the incident.
“I am ready to help move the city of Temple forward,” Reynolds said Tuesday.
The city chose Keller-based Strategic Government Resources to assist in the extensive search that resulted in 56 applications from candidates in 21 states.