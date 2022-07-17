No injuries were reported in a Saturday night shooting in East Temple, police said.
Officers responded to the incident at about 11:42 p.m. in the 800 block of East Downs Avenue. They found a vehicle that was struck with multiple shell casings at the scene.
The shooting occurred several hours after a man was wounded in shooting blocks away early Saturday morning.
At about 4:05 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of North Main Street, a news release said. The caller said that a man was shot and limped to a convenience store in the 600 block of North Third Street looking for help.
At the convenience store, they located the male victim with a gunshot wound to his right leg. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. His condition was not immediately known.
Police continue to investigate several shootings in the city this summer, including a July 8 incident in the area of South Henderson Street and East Avenue H. A juvenile male who was wounded refused to cooperate with officers.
Anyone with information about the shootings can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.