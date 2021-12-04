Texas A&M University has a history of providing students at Temple High School with a glimpse into its College of Medicine during monthly mentorship sessions.
These meetings — which have focused on course selection, resume building and financial aid opportunities — were designed to encourage and develop the next generation of health care professionals, according to Temple ISD.
Although her students are no longer able to visit the College of Medicine’s campus in response to COVID-19 restrictions, Elizabeth Maybin, a career and technical education instructor at Temple High School, emphasized the importance of the in-person sessions.
“This really helps them figure some things out now, and teaches them about some of the decisions and sacrifices they might have to make along the way,” she said in a news release.
Currently, 17 of Maybin’s students in her sophomore-level medical terminology class are participating in the mentorship program — a partnership first established during the 2018-19 academic year.
“I hope my students see the huge benefit it is to be able to get ahead of the game through this partnership,” she said. “They are learning about the stepping stones on the path to that end goal of a career in medicine. You can see the light bulb go on with some of these students as they develop an understanding about everything that is involved with getting there.”
Chris Diem, associate director of academic support services for the Texas A&M College of Medicine, said he is glad his students are willing to lend a helping hand.
“The end goal of the mentorship for high school students is for them to see the path forward,” he said. “They get help in seeing how to get to that end goal. For our students who have reached that goal, this is really a chance to pay it forward, and help mentor and guide the next generation of medical students.”
However, Maybin noted how the mentorship program is simply one tool in preparing for college. Her students also have the opportunity to graduate with emergency medical technician, pharmacy technician, medical assistant and nurse’s assistant certifications under their belt.
“Those certifications can allow students to go straight from high school into a job in the medical field,” she said. “That can help them make good money while using the same skills they would use down the road as they move on to medical or nursing school if they decide to go in that direction.”
The next mentorship session is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 9, according to Temple ISD.