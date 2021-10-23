A male wearing a gray hoodie and black pants is sought in the Saturday morning robbery of a convenience store in Temple.
Temple police responded to the robbery of the Cefco store at 605 N. Third St.
Police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said the suspect entered the store at about 2 a.m., took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.