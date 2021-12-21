Academy High School senior Makayla Pairett will be featured during the VRBO Citrus Bowl’s pregame festivities on Saturday, Jan. 1 — an opportunity extended to her by the Universal Cheerleaders Association and the National Cheerleaders Association.
“The individuals invited to perform in the pre-game performance are Mascot All-Americans,” Catherine Morris, a Varsity Spirit spokeswoman, said in a news release. “All-Americans are selected via tryout based on their overall character development and crowd leading skills.”
Pairett, who will be joined at Camping World Stadium in Orlando by more than 50 other Mascot All-Americans, will perform in front of 60,000 fans, according to Memphis-based Varsity Spirit.
“This unique opportunity for mascots is an excellent way to celebrate the New Year,” Morris said. “The game gives mascots, cheerleaders and dancers the opportunity to perform at the seventh-oldest collegiate bowl in the country.”
Pairett, a six-year mascot, is excited to pack her bags for Orlando.
“As the mascot, I am the face of the Academy Bumblebees as Baxter the Bee,” she told the Telegram. “I am honored and grateful to have been invited to perform at the Citrus Bowl, and am proud to be representing Academy High School. I am looking forward to meeting all the other mascot participants and making some great friendships and memories to hopefully last a lifetime.”
She emphasized how she loves every opportunity she has to assume Baxter the Bee’s identity.
“Most particularly, (I enjoy) interacting with all of the smaller/younger fans and seeing the smiles on their faces as Baxter interacts with them,” she said. “I also enjoy working to rile up the fans during the game.”