Temple City Hall will remain closed Thursday after the building was evacuated because of a reported bomb threat.
The Temple Police Department responded to the treat at 1:50 p.m. and evacuated all city employees and guests from the building at 2 N. Main St. The department has set up a perimeter on city streets around the building while it investigates.
Officials have sent out an evacuation notification to individuals in the area, with officers notifying surrounding businesses. No injuries were reported.
Officials said the building will reopen Monday, as it will be closed for Good Friday.
The police department said the area was safe in an email notification sent to local businesses just before 4 p.m.
Police asked for anyone with information to contact them at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where they can do so anonymously.