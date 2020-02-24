BELTON — A Belton woman who hired family members who never worked and paid them more than $200,000 is now in prison.
Rosemary Ocanas, 50, was sentenced Feb. 18 to seven years in prison. She must also pay $512,880 in restitution as a condition of any future parole, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Monday.
Ocanas’ conviction was for abuse of official capacity. She worked for the Texas Department of State Health Services and hired three members of her family. They never worked but were paid. Ocanas acted as their supervisor and authorized payments to them that came to more than $200,000, the indictments said.
She could have been sentenced to from five to 99 years or life in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Representing Ocanas was Belton attorney Michael Magana. Assistant Bell County District Attorney Fred Burns covered the case for the prosecution.