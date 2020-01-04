A new year and decade have started: 2020.
It will be a year marked by leadership change at the Temple Police Department and the Belton Independent School District — and, potentially, among Bell County’s elected leadership, too.
This year will also see the completion of several construction projects in school districts across the county and the start of infrastructure improvements in cities.
New leader, high school
2020 will be a big year for Belton ISD.
Sometime in the spring, the district is expected to have a new superintendent. The school board is considering six candidates to replace Susan Kincannon, now the Waco ISD superintendent.
Then, in August, Belton ISD will open its second comprehensive high school: Lake Belton High School. It will open with an estimated 838 students. Jill Ross is the principal.
Along with the launch of Lake Belton High School, the district will open the orchestra addition at Belton High School and reopen Belton Middle School. The middle school will take over BHS’s ninth grade center.
New Temple Police chief
The Temple Police Department should have a new chief this year.
The city is currently seeking a new chief after Floyd Mitchell, who led the department for four years, was selected as the new leader of the Lubbock Police. Mitchell started his new job in November.
Deputy Chief Jim Tobin is temporarily leading the department.
The Keller-based Strategic Government Resources is hunting for TPD’s next chief.
Improving infrastructure in Temple
The city of Temple is focusing on improving infrastructure in 2020.
Temple will continue to work on its West Outer Loop project this year. It will connect north and south Interstate 35 through West Temple. City officials are expected to consider extending Old Waco Road from Juniper Drive to I-35 as part of the project.
City officials will receive the results of a $2.24 million study on one of its six sanitary sewer basins this year. The assessment focuses on the Bird Creek basin, which stretches from central Temple to the southern edge of city limits. The Bird Creek system overflowed more than 80 times in the past year.
Temple will continue to replace aging water and wastewater lines throughout the city to keep up with its growth.
The new year will see the city trying to communicate with residents better by developing a new website and implementing new open records and meeting software.
The new open records software reportedly will allow the city to quickly respond to information requests. The meeting software will help city officials present information discussed during meetings online.
Temple will begin developing plans to improve 20 neighborhoods. Officials will create four neighborhood plans each year. Residents and local leaders will be included as improvements are proposed.
Elections
Election year is upon us.
Nearly 50 candidates will be on the March 3 primary ballots — 30 Republicans and 17 Democrats.
Only seven races will be contested: Texas’ 31st Congressional District, Texas Senate District 24, Texas House District 54, Bell County sheriff, 426th District Court judge, Precinct 4 constable and Precinct 4, Place 1 justice of the peace.
The March 3 election will be the first time voters can cast their ballot at any polling location on Election Day. The Texas Secretary of State in December approved Bell County’s application for countywide voting centers.
Two months later, voters are set to decide city council and school board elections across the county.
At the end of the year, voters will decide offices ranging from U.S. president and U.S. senator down to justice of the peace on Nov. 3.
New trial for Powell
Whether or not George Powell’s new trial will occur in 2020 depends somewhat on the results of a Jan. 30 hearing, Texas Innocence Project Executive Director Michael Ware told the Telegram on Thursday.
The result of a disqualification hearing will better enable Ware — who represents Powell — to comment later on any upcoming trial information, he said. A December hearing date was changed at the request of Ware.
Powell was released from the Bell County Jail in September after his 2009 conviction for aggravated robbery of a Killeen 7-Eleven was vacated by the Texas Criminal Court of Appeals.
He was jailed for more than a decade after his conviction in a Bell County courtroom. Powell always has maintained his innocence, with evidence including he’s quite a bit taller than the person shown from the store video.
Ware wants to have the Bell County District Attorney’s office recused from Powell’s new trial and a special prosecutor assigned. The new trial was ordered by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.
Temple HS renovations
Fine arts classes at Temple High School are expected to have a new home this fall.
Construction crews are working on a $9.4 million overhaul of the school’s fine arts wing. The existing 26,100 square feet of space will be renovated and another 9,800 square feet will be added to the building.
“We’ll have all of our fine arts in the building,” Temple schools Assistant Superintendent Kent Boyd previously told the Telegram. “Our visual arts classes will be located in the same area — all in this fine arts footprint. Historically, that has not been the case. We’ll be able to have all of our visual arts classes together.”
Visual art classrooms will have some form of sunlight — either natural light from windows or through solar light tubes. There also will be a new band hall, gallery space for art, new office space and a new entry point for the fine arts department.
Construction is expected to be complete this summer.
Trooper to stand trial
A former trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety will stand trial Feb. 20, according to the district attorney’s office.
Harpin Ezekiel Myers, who was a media spokesman, reportedly committed indecency with a child by sexual contact — more than four years ago.
The date has changed several times, even from the Feb. 10 date set in September.
Myers was suspended in December 2015 when the allegations were made against him. He was indicted and was later terminated.
The investigation into Myers’ alleged behavior lasted more than a year.
Staff writers Deborah McKeon, Shane Monaco and Jacob Sanchez contributed to this report.