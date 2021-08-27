Although United Way of Central Texas’ partner agencies had to reshape their campaigns in an era of COVID-19, Veshell Greene, a spokeswoman for United Way of Central Texas, said they were still successful in their efforts.
“We’ve gone more digital but companies are still running campaigns … and we’ve been able to still have our partner agencies apply for and get funding,” Greene told the Telegram. “It’s still a really good amount that we’re able to give them to help with these programs that they have in place too.”
She credited the Bell County community for not simply succumbing to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s the great thing about this community,” Greene said. “They didn’t just say, ‘No, we can’t do a campaign because of COVID.’”
Greene highlighted the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas in Belton as one of those persisting partner agencies.
“They help students with trauma — whether it is physical abuse or sexual abuse — and last year with schools being virtual, those (incident) referrals went down,” she said. “So you’re thinking people stopped abusing children, but that isn’t necessarily what happened. The teachers just weren’t there to see the changes and the differences in the children.”
Despite remote instruction made it increasingly difficult for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas to identify and investigate what is happening to some children, Greene said it didn’t make the nonprofit organization any less important.
“It didn’t mean that the need for these programs were not important … it means that the program is even more important,” she said. “That’s why these partner agencies are so vital.”
Greene encouraged other nonprofit organizations in Bell County — that are interested in applying for funding from United Way of Central Texas — to contact them at 254-778-8616 for eligibility information.
“If you are a nonprofit agency and you’re interested in applying for funding there are steps that you need to do and have in place now,” she said. “For example, you can’t apply for funding for a program that you just decided to pilot this year. You have to have a program that has already been implemented and you have to have statistics to show that it works. It can’t be experimental.”
However, Greene said the best way to get the ball rolling for funding is for nonprofit organizations to let United Way of Central Texas know that they are interested.
“Then for a month from November to December, letters of intent will go out to agencies that have shown interest in applying. If you don’t get a letter of intent, then you can’t apply,” she said. “The next step will be actually applying from January to February … and then between all of that we’re getting volunteers from the community to be on the committee that will look over these applications.”
In a letter to its supporters, United Way of Central Texas thanked its 1,741 donors who contributed to their 2020-21 campaign.
“Thank you to the donors who invest in the vision,” United Way said. “Without each of you, the mission to impact health, education and financial stability for every person would not be possible. You have changed lives and helped create a positive impact for all with your generous investment.”
Further donations can be made to United Way of Central Texas by texting 41444 or by going online at bit.ly/2Wxq38R, according to United Way.
“Anytime you donate to United Way, you always have an option to let us know where you want your money to go,” Greene said. “You can write in a partner agency, a non-partner agency or a national nonprofit organization … and if you make a $50 donation, you even have the capability of (designating) $25 to Ralph Wilson Youth Club and the other $25 to the National Heart Association.”