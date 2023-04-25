A North Texas motorcyclist faces a third-degree felony charge for fleeing from a Troy police officer on Interstate 35.
featured
Motorcyclist faces felony charge from Troy high-speed pursuit
Tags
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman missing from Austin found dead near Temple
- Louisiana woman arrested in Temple shooting
- UPDATE: Power outages reported after severe weather hits Central Texas
- Mysterious reply to frantic text messages noted during Marks trial
- ‘The face does match, sir’: Witness: Marks may be man seen near Swearingin’s home before disappearance
- Videos shown at Marks trial highlight concerns about victims
- Police: 1 dead, 18-wheeler on fire, I-14 shut down
- James Elijah Fry, Sr., age 47, died April 16, 2023
- Belton woman arrested for allegedly stealing packages in South Temple
- UMHB will offer new degree programs in fall