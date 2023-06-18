Communities in Schools of Central Texas, a program the Texas Education Agency administers in accordance with the Texas Education Code, has provided support services to Temple ISD students for more than a decade.
“The primary goals of CIS are to help students who demonstrate early warning signs for dropping out of school, to improve academics, attendance and/or behavior and, ultimately, to stay in school and graduate,” the latest CIS contract with Temple ISD said.
There are currently eight full-time CIS staff members at Temple ISD campuses: two at Temple High, one at Wheatley Alternative Education, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Lamar Middle School, one at Travis Science Academy, one at Hector P. Garcia Elementary and one at Western Hills Elementary.
“They help our students overcome the challenges that might be barriers to their success in school,” Eric Haugeberg, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of Human Resources, told the Telegram. “They talk with them and monitor their grades, their attendance and those sorts of things. There’s also college prep. But I would say the most important aspect of CIS is that it gives our students an extra adult at school for them to help form a personal connection with. That’s probably the most important benefit for our students and families.”
He said there is an application process for each student that qualifies.
“There is a limit on the number of students that can participate and they participate in a variety of events, not only at school, but outside school,” Haugeberg said.
During the 2021-22 school year, 82% of students with an academic need showed an improvement, 66% of students with an attendance need showed an improvement, 70% of students with a behavior need showed an improvement and 99% of seniors graduated, according to the latest CIS of Central Texas impact report.
Those figures are for the more than 8,500 students — including approximately 100 in Temple ISD — that CIS of Central Texas serves.
“I am just amazed by the grit, the determination of our students,” Rey Saldana, the national president and CEO of Communities in Schools, said in a statement late last month. “I want to express my gratitude to our staff, our partners and of course our boards of directors at the local level with the national office, who make this work possible through their hard work, their dedication and their vision for the growing demand of our work all across the country.”
With another year of partnership ahead, Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott is excited for more students to benefit.
“Temple ISD has enjoyed our partnership with CIS over the years because they have provided valuable services to our students and their families,” he said.
To learn more
The Communities in Schools contract with the Temple Independent School District can be read online in full at meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/853 by clicking on the June 12 meeting and scrolling down to the first consent agenda item.