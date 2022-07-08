A juvenile male was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon, Temple Police said.
The incident occurred at about 3:19 p.m. in the area of South Henderson Street and East Avenue H. A 911 caller reported he had been shot.
The caller had already left the shooting area when officers arrived, according to a news release. No shell casings were found.
The juvenile was later located by officers in the 1300 block of East Barton Avenue with a single gunshot to his right leg.
“The individual did not cooperate with officers in telling them what happened, or information regarding a suspect,” police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said in the release. “He was taken to Baylor Scott and White hospital with non life-threatening injuries.”
Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.