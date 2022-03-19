Citizenship checks in Bell County did not find any non-U.S. citizens who are registered voters locally, according to a review of three years of election records.
Bell County removed hundreds of residents from voter rolls for various reasons in 2020, 2021 and 2022 as staffers frequently review voter registrations to look for duplications, deaths or felons who are registered, among other criteria.
The review came after the state flagged nearly 100,000 voters for citizenship checks without realizing that some immigrants gained citizenship, The Texas Tribune reported in December. The effort cost former Secretary of State David Whitley his job and prompted the state to abandon that effort after legal battles and launch a scaled-down approach, according to the Tribune.
The removals were in response to the state-mandated review of voters who needed to prove their citizenship, interim Bell County elections administrator Shay Luedeke told the Telegram.
“Last year in October/November, the Secretary of State sent us a list of voters in Bell County who needed to prove their citizenship if they wanted to remain registered to vote,” Luedeke, the county’s elected tax assessor-collector, said in an email. “The total number of people on this list in Bell County was under 100.”
The secretary of state’s office, Luedeke said, “required us to reach out to everyone on our list” with letter informing them that their citizenship was in doubt.
“Since then we have received proof from a number of voters,” Luedeke said. “Keep in mind we have over 217,000 voters on our rolls in the county. The list we received was 0.046% of our total voters in the county, not even one-tenth of a percent of the totals.”
Luedeke did not provide the names of voters until the Telegram sent an open records request to the county on March 3.
Records received by the county Thursday — 10 business days after the request was sent, the legal limit under state law — consisted of hundreds of pages of voters removed from the election rolls.
County spokesman James Stafford said the elections department worked with a vendor to run the reports of removed voters, which slightly delayed the release of records.
The list of 2020 removed voters, with about 33 names on each page, consists of 755 pages, including code summaries listing the reasons for removal.
The 2021 list consists of 388 pages, while the 2022 list consists of 52 pages.
A random sampling of voters removed from the rolls shows a variety of reasons for the removals.
Removal reasons
For example, 7,614 people were removed because of “general” reasons, such as invalid Texas motor vehicle registrations.
The county removed 1,306 voters from the 2020 rolls because they died and another 300 were taken off because they moved out of the county.
One hundred twenty-two people were removed because of duplicate voter registrations, while 42 were taken off because they were ineligible to vote. Eleven were removed because of mental incompetence, according to records.
The 2021 list of removed voters is similar.
The county removed 4,232 voters in 2021 because of “general” reasons and another 2,104 voters who died.
One hundred eight-eight voters were removed in 2021 because of they moved out of the county, while 89 had duplicate voter registrations.
Twenty were taken off the rolls in 2021 because of mental incompetence.
So far in 2022, 1,163 people were removed for general reasons. Three hundred and sixty-two were removed because they died.
None were removed this year for moving out of the county and 14 had duplicate registrations.
None were removed in 2022 because of mental incompetence and 41 had their registrations removed by voter request. Three people were disqualified from voting this year, records show.