Ryan Ross

Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Ross, a 2005 Temple High School graduate and Temple native, is serving as a culinary specialist aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier based in San Diego.

 Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Carter/U.S. Navy

PEARL HARBOR — A 2005 Temple High School graduate and Temple native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), this summer.