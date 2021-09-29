Splash with confidence.
That’s the goal as chlorination levels at splash pads in both Temple and Belton are checked twice daily in both cities to maintain safety standards, officials said.
Concerns about splash pads emerged after a Texas child recently died from an infection caused by a rare brain-eating amoeba that was later found at an Arlington splash pad.
Officials in Arlington — the Dallas-Fort Worth area’s third-largest city — said the city and Tarrant County Public Health were notified on Sept. 5 that a child had been hospitalized with primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and often fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri ameba, the Associated Press reported. The boy, who was not identified by officials, died at a hospital on Sept. 11.
After learning of the child’s illness, health officials closed all of Arlington public splash pads, including the Don Misenhimer Park splash pad, where the child visited. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the ameba in water samples from the Arlington park.
A review of water-quality testing “identified gaps in our daily inspection program,” Deputy City Manager Lemuel Randolph told the AP. “Those gaps resulted in us not meeting our maintenance standards at our splash pads.”
Locally, officials in both Temple and Belton said their splash pads are checked twice daily for any maintenance or safety issues.
Temple’s four splash pads, open seasonally during warm weather, will close this coming Sunday, spokesman Cody Weems said.
“When they are operational, they are checked twice daily,” Weems said.
Temple operates splash pads at Ferguson Park, 1203 E. Adams Ave, Miller Park, 1919 N. First St., Jaycee Park, 2302 W. Ave. Z, and West Temple Park, 121 S. Montpark Road.
Belton spokesman Paul Romer said the city closed its two splash pads weeks ago on Labor Day. The Harris Community Splash Pad is at 312 N. Alexander St., and the South Wall Tiger Splash Pad is at 1895 S. Wall St.
When the splash pads are open, he said, “we do maintenance and check the system daily.”
Belton splash pad systems “are automated and have a two-part water cleansing process: chlorine and UV,” Romer said. “Operators are notified by cellphone alert when chemical levels become unbalanced.”
Belton workers inspect, clean and backwash the splash pads twice a day during the operating season. However, the maintenance staff does not keep a written log of these inspections, Romer added.
The CDC says Naegleria fowleri infections are rare, with just 34 reported in the U.S. from 2010 to 2019. People are infected when water containing the amoeba enters the body through the nose, usually in lakes and rivers, AP reported.