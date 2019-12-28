The background of people who become Master Wellness Volunteers through the county Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is limitless.
Some are retired and looking for something meaningful to do, others have backgrounds that fit right into the AgriLife program mission. Anyone who likes the idea of sharing evidence-based information with the community is welcome.
Terri Moltenberry took the training in 2018.
“I had recently retired as a health professional and I wanted to continue to do something that promoted health and wellness,” Moltenberry said.
Greta Insko had just retired from Fort Hood and wanted to be involved in something that benefited the community. She saw a notice of the Master Wellness Volunteer training and wanted to be a part of something that helps people improve their lives.
Dawn Orange said she had worked with Jackie McLaughlin, Bell County family and community health agent for Texas A&M AgriLife, on programs that demonstrated how to improve the diet of those who spend their days working at a desk or in a truck.
“We also had a chance to promote other programs,” Orange said.
Orange, who works for the Belton Chamber of Commerce, said that as a Master Wellness Volunteer she works behind the scenes, promoting events and classes on Facebook and coming up nutritional tips and recipes to post.
“She works a lot with our Dinner Tonight cooking schools and other AgriLife programs,” McLaughlin said.
The Master Wellness Volunteers can come up with projects around their particular interests and knowledge.
Insko set up a booth promoting AgriLife programs at the farmers market at the Scott & White West Campus.
“People at the market are already interested in eating healthy,” she said. “I have information on food safety, and recipes that feature vegetables and fruit that are in season that they would likely be buying from the farmers.
“There was a lot of interest in recipes,” Insko said. “We get in a rut when cooking and it’s nice to discover a different way to prepare a vegetable.”
People also are interested in the illustration of portion sizes.
When the proper portion size of spaghetti is shown to be same size as a computer mouse, people are a little taken aback, Insko said.
The Master Wellness Volunteers program also promotes AgriLife research-based information.
The pamphlets and handouts from AgriLife that people pick up at health fairs and other events have research-based information — it’s not coming from a blog written by someone with no credentials, McLaughlin said.
Moltenberry used her time presenting Better Living for Texans program at food pantries.
BLT helps people make healthy meals, improve their physical fitness, save money at the grocery store, grow their own foods, and adopt better food safety habits.
“We usually had a demonstration and I even did a gardening program, starting with seed and demonstrating how to grow your vegetables and herbs,” Moltenberry said. “I did all sorts of programs and everyone enjoyed it and were very appreciative.”
Bell County has a population nearing 400,000 and McLaughlin and the one BLT agent are limited in how many individuals they can reach.
“This is where Master Wellness Volunteers fill in the gaps,” McLaughlin said. “Terri went with the BLT agent to the classes and became very familiar with the material, and eventually was able to lead some of the classes on her own. They are the extension of us in our programming.”
Orange said they sometimes know what items the food bank will be delivering to the pantries and can adjust the recipes for the classes accordingly and provide nutrition information on the particular food item.
Martha Williams, another wellness volunteer, has taught the classes as well.
An extra set of hands at any of the programs is helpful, McLaughlin said.
The Master Wellness program was designed using the Master Gardeners template.
“You attend a training session, you learn specific information and then you can teach others the information,” she said. “It’s a huge plus for us to have someone who we can call on who is trained and able to step in and fill in as instructor.”
Not everyone is a Master Wellness Volunteers is comfortable teaching a class, but they can help out behind the scenes in a number of ways, including food preparation for cooking schools, Orange said.
Insko said she helped out the Better Living for Texans agent with a program for talented and gifted students at the Region 12 Education Service Center where the students made butter.
“We gave them some bread and they slathered on the butter and were amazed, and they learned something,” she said.
Like the Master Gardener program, the Master Wellness Volunteers are required provide 40 hours of volunteer services the first year.
“We encourage them to continue volunteering those hours annually,” McLaughlin said.
Moltenberry said the volunteering provides the interactions with people that she had missed in retirement.
Martha Williams, who is relatively new to Central Texas, said that when she moved to Bell County she immediately sought out AgriLife because she had worked with the group in The Valley.
“I met Miss Jackie who immediately put me to work,” Williams said.
Williams had lots of experience working with Type 2 diabetes and arrived just as Bell County AgriLife was pushing out Do Well, Be Well With Diabetes classes. Moltenberry has a physical therapy background and is a help during the exercise piece of the four-week diabetes education class.
McLaughlin said she believes Bell County AgriLife is the only agency that provides the diabetes education in Spanish and that’s because Williams is bilingual.
“The curriculum is fabulous,” Williams said. “It was field tested all over the state.”
The success of the program, she said, is demonstrated through the improved lab results the class participants receive.
“We’re not pharmacists and we don’t teach medications, we just teach them how to live well with this chronic condition,” Williams said.
In the different programs people learn the nutritional values of each dish.
“There are people who are intimidated at the thought of preparing a meal,” Insko said. “When they see the demonstration they realize it’s not that hard.”
The Master Wellness Volunteers participate in six weeks of training.
The class meets face-to-face the first week, the next four classes are online, and the last class is again face-to-face.
“The AgriLife agent used to do all the training,” McLaughlin said. “This way the specialists in College Station can provide the information online.”
One of the benefits of being a Master Wellness Volunteer is having access to the material and resources coming out of A&M, Williams said.