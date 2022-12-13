Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow

Buses line up to pick up students recently at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow.

 Joel Valley/Telegram

The Belton City Council unanimously approved a license agreement with Belton ISD on Tuesday that will allow school officials to temporarily restrict access to right of ways near Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow and the Belton Early Childhood School for pedestrian safety.

