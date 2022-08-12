Bell County Republican Wade Faulkner will be one of the candidates running for the newly created 478th District Court seat this November.
The county’s Republican Party announced this week that it had chosen Faulkner out of three candidates for the newly created court. It is still unclear if Faulkner will face a Democratic Party opponent, as the party is still searching for a candidate.
Mack Latimer, the Bell County Republican Party chairman, said the selection of Faulkner was different than normal due to the court only recently being created.
“The legislation passed last year during the legislative session but the office wasn’t created until Jan. 1, 2022,” Latimer said. “So, obviously, the primary deadline for filing had already passed and we had to vote in a district executive committee to determine who we were going to place on the ballot.”
The district executive committee, which covers the entire county, currently consists of Latimer and 46 district chairs. Officials said only 41 representatives showed up at the meeting to vote on the nomination.
The three-way race for the Republican nomination was between Faulkner, who received 23 votes, Jeff Parker who received 18 and Randy Dale, who didn’t receive any votes.
Both Faulkner and Dale ran against Steve Duskie in the 2020 Republican primary for the open 426th District Court seat. The race, which went to a runoff between Duskie and Dale, ended with Duskie receiving 60% of the vote.
Latimer said candidates had four weeks to sign up for the race, with the party trying to be as transparent as possible in the process.
“For two weeks they kind of pseudo campaigned, sitting down with precinct chairs and spoke to them about their vision of how the district court would be ran,” Latimer said.
Faulkner received his undergraduate degree from Texas Tech University in 1995 and later graduated from the Baylor University School of Law in 2001.
After receiving his degree, Faulkner served in the U.S. Army for almost 15 years, from 2001 to 2016, retiring from active duty as a lieutenant colonel. In the military, Faulkner worked in various legal roles, from a trial counsel, chief prosecutor to a military judge.
During his time at Fort Carson, Colorado, Faulkner served as the senior defense counsel and defended one of the Guantanamo detainees at a military commission.
In 2016, Faulkner became a criminal defense attorney in Bell County, with a focus on military issues such as court martial cases and letters of reprimand.
“I am honored to be the Republican nominee for the newly created 478th District Court,” Faulkner said. “I look forward to representing the citizens of Bell County. As a former military judge, I know that my experience will help me maximize the court’s efficiency in clearing the backlog of existing cases.”
Lynda Nash, the Bell County Democratic Party chairman, said her party is still in the process of choosing a possible candidate and invited those interested in running for the position to reach out.
Latimer said he was confident in Faulkner’s chances to be elected in November, as he had confidence there would be support across party lines.
“(Faulkner) was chosen because the precinct chairs found that he would respect the constitution and defendant’s constitutional rights to the strongest degree,” he said.