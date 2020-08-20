Temple Police officers went to investigate a criminal mischief complaint in the 400 block of Fryers Creek Drive at about 2 a.m. Thursday morning.
The victim said someone damaged his vehicle with what looked like keys or a sharp object and broke the front passenger window — while the vehicle was in the parking lot, spokesman Chris Christoff said Thursday.
13-year-old reports physical assault
Officers on Wednesday talked to a 13-year-old girl who said she was physically attacked by a relative. She said the attack happened Aug. 11, Christoff said.
Child Protective Services was called and the case is active.